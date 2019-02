Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- At-large city councilwoman Nancy Vaughan has announced she will run for Greensboro mayor this fall, challenging current mayor Robbie Perkins.

Vaughan said the decision to run came straight from supporters.

She said she has received a tremendous amount of support over the last few weeks, with people encouraging her to run.

Her announcement comes two weeks after Mayor Perkins filed for personal bankruptcy.