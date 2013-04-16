PHOTOS: Suspects sought in Greensboro jewelry store robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for two men who pepper sprayed a group of jewelry store employees during a Saturday morning robbery in Greensboro.

According to police, the robbery was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Finks Jewelers at 1951 Battleground Ave.

Store employees told police the two suspects were dressed in all black, masked and wearing hooded sweatshirts when they entered the store. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun, while the other was carrying pepper spray, police said.

Police say all the employees inside the store were pepper sprayed and ordered to get on the ground. The suspects then stole an undisclosed amount of money and left the store, police said.

Officers attempted to track the culprits using a K-9, but they were not found.

No ample suspect descriptions were provided.

Police did not say how many workers were inside the store at the time.

Further details were not available.

Police ask that anyone with additional information would call Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000.