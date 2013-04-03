× Burlington names next police chief

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The city of Burlington announced on Wednesday J. Jeffrey Smythe will be the city’s next police chief.

Smythe will be officially sworn into office during a ceremony to be held at the Burlington Police Department on May 1.

Smythe steps into the role of Police Chief after the retirement of Michael I. Williams, who served in that capacity for 6 of his twenty-seven years with the Burlington Police Department.

Smythe comes to the City of Burlington from Show Low, AZ where he has served as Chief of Police since 2008. He is a twenty-seven year veteran of law enforcement.

“Jeffrey is not only a proven leader in the field of law enforcement, but he is also a man of utmost integrity who possesses the energy and commitment necessary to excel in this demanding position,” comments City Manager Harold Owen. “I am confident that Jeffrey’s personality and impressive track record will translate into his success in the role of Chief of our highly regarded Burlington Police Department.”