Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The dunk is arguably one of the most entertaining aspects of basketball, because the player can infuse a little of his (or her) own personality into the shot.

Craig Hinton, a senior at East Forsyth High School, is the master of the dunk shot. He recently won an online dunk competition where fans voted on a video of some of his best shots.

Hinton is headed to the final round of the competition this weekend in Atlanta.