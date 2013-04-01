Chris Brown: ‘I lost everything’ after hitting Rihanna

Singer Chris Brown spoke to the “Today” show on Monday, saying he “lost everything” after hitting Rihanna.

Brown said he had been “humbled by the whole experience” after being asked how he’d dealt with the battery charges his on-again girlfriend filed against him in 2009.

“From me losing everything, you know, to me having to regain public opinion or whatever it is,” the singer told Matt Lauer. “But most importantly, you know, knowing that what I did was totally wrong and having to kind of deal with myself and kind of forgive myself in the same breath and being able to apologize to, you know, Rihanna and be that man that can be who is a man.”