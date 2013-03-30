Gay ex-NFL player Kwame Harris comes out

Former 49ers and Raiders offensive tackle Kwame Harris went on the record about being a gay player during his NFL career in a CNN interview Friday morning.

He told CNN Newsroom keeping his sexual orientation a secret in an NFL locker room was not easy.

“You want to escape the despair and turmoil and your mind goes to dark places,” Harris said. “I’m happy today, and I’m glad they were just ideas and I didn’t act on any of them”

Harris’s homosexuality became public when he pleaded not guilty to charges of beating an ex-boyfriend in late January.

