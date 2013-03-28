× 18-year-old struck by vehicle in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C.-An 18-year-old male was struck by a car in Kernersville on Thursday while he was walking to work, according to police. .

The victim was crossing the street when he was struck by a southbound car merging on to Main St. from Cherry St.

The boy did not see the car that hit him and the driver didn’t have time to stop. The vehicle was estimated to be traveling at 15 to 20 mph.

Police say the young man suffered minor injuries and wanted to go to work, not the hospital.

No charges have been filed against the driver.