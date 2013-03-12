Intersection improvement project proves fruitful in Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C.-- After a recent review of intersection improvements made three years ago, Burlington traffic engineers found a significant reduction in the number of accidents and delays.

Numbers show that a revamped right turn lane and new left turn lane at South Church Street and Edgewood Avenue reduced accidents by 52%.

Additional turn lanes also cut the accident rate at Chapel Hill Road and Maple Avenue, as well as at O'Neal Street and South Church Street.

Road crews from Burlington and the state worked hard to improve the intersections, but Burlington Traffic Engineer Christopher Clow adds public comments helped to select which intersections would get repaired.

"A lot of the things the public points out are interesting things for us to take a look at. It yields positive results," Chow said.

Burlington and the DOT are continue to look for other intersections to improve.