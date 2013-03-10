× Early morning crash leads to house fire in Garner

GARNER, N.C. — Fire officials said they are looking for the driver behind a crash that started a house fire in Garner on Sunday.

WTVD reported that the incident happened just after 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Elkhorn Road, just off of Timber Drive.

Police said a car slammed into a home and burst into flames after hitting a natural gas line.

Authorities said they initially thought the driver was dead inside the vehicle. However, once the fire was put out, a body was not found inside the car.

Officials said the homeowner was able to escape safely with his two dogs, but the house appears to be a total loss.

Source: WTVD.