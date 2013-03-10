Watch live: FOX8’s Daytona 500 special ‘Countdown to the 500’

Early morning crash leads to house fire in Garner

Posted 3:17 pm, March 10, 2013, by , Updated at 03:22PM, March 10, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GARNER, N.C. — Fire officials said they are looking for the driver behind a crash that started a house fire in Garner on Sunday.

WTVD reported that the incident happened just after 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Elkhorn Road, just off of Timber Drive.

Police said a car slammed into a home and burst into flames after hitting a natural gas line.

Authorities said they initially thought the driver was dead inside the vehicle. However, once the fire was put out, a body was not found inside the car.

Officials said the homeowner was able to escape safely with his two dogs, but the house appears to be a total loss.

Source: WTVD.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.