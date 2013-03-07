× No serious injuries after FedEx truck hits guardrail in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — No serious injuries were reported after authorities said a FedEx truck went off the road and hit a guardrail Thursday in Stokes County.

Officials said the incident was reported on US-52 South near mile marker 127 south of Pilot Mountain State Park at around 7 a.m.

Authorities said the driver of the FedEx truck drifted off the right side of the road into the guardrail then overturned, according to authorities.

They said the driver was not hurt, but has been charged with failure to maintain control in lane.

The truck’s passenger was injured, but none of the injuries are life threatening, authorities said.

Officials said they unloaded the packages the vehicle was carrying and loaded them on to another truck before they cleared the scene around 3:30 p.m. No other vehicles were involved.