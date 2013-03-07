New gun control bills being discussed in U.S. Senate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, NC -- One new gun control bill has passed a Senate committee and will face the full senate, and another is likely to follow.

The Senate Judiciary Committee passed a bill on Thursday to strengthen penalties against straw purchasing.

That's what law enforcement officers call it when a person who is not barred from buying or owning a gun buys one for someone who is.

Another bill with bipartisan and NRA support would make it illegal for anyone who's pled not guilty by reason of insanity to buy and own a gun.

Supporters of the bill believe there are too many cracks in the system that allow people who should not have guns to get them.

Other bills being considered include a new incarnation of the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban and a bill to require more ubiquitous background checks for gun purchases.