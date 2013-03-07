Watch live: FOX8’s Daytona 500 special ‘Countdown to the 500’

Bumble Bee tuna recall includes canned tuna

Bumble Bee Foods, LLC, has announced a voluntary recall on some 5-ounce Chunk White Albacore and Chunk Light Tuna canned tuna products because the cans do not meet the company’s standards for seal tightness.

Loose seals or seams could result in product contamination by spoilage, organisms or pathogens and could lead to illness if consumed.

There have been no reports to date of any illness associated with these products.

Products included in the recall:

Brunswick Brand 5oz Chunk Light Tuna in Water – 48 Count Case (Case UPC 6661332803)

Can Label UPC

Can Lot Code

Can Best Buy Code

6661332803

3018SB1CLP

Best By Jan 18 2016

6661332803

3018SB2CLP

Best By Jan 18 2016

Bumble Bee Brand 5oz Chunk Light Tuna in Water – 48 Count Case (Case UPC 8660000020)

Can Label UPC

Can Lot Code

Can Best Buy Code

866203

3016SBCCLP

Best By Jan 16 2016

866203

3016SBDCLP

Best By Jan 16 2016

866203

3016SBECLP

Best By Jan 16 2016

866203

3017SB1CLP

Best By Jan 17 2016

866203

3017SB3CLP

Best By Jan 17 2016

866203

3017SB4CLP

Best By Jan 17 2016

866203

3017SB5CLP

Best By Jan 17 2016

866203

3017SB6CLP

Best By Jan 17 2016

866203

3018SB2CLP

Best By Jan 18 2016

866203

3018SB4CLP

Best By Jan 18 2016

866203

3018SB5CLP

Best By Jan 18 2016

866203

3018SBACLP

Best By Jan 18 2016

866203

3018SBBCLP

Best By Jan 18 2016

866203

3018SBCCLP

Best By Jan 18 2016

866203

3018SBDCLP

Best By Jan 18 2016

866203

3018SBECLP

Best By Jan 18 2016

Bumble Bee Brand 5oz Chunk Light Tuna in Vegetable Oil – 48 Count Case (Case UPC 8660000021)

Can Label UPC

Can Lot Code

Can Best Buy Code

866213

3016SACCLH

Best By Jan 16 2016

866213

3016SADCLH

Best By Jan 16 2016

866213

3016SAECLH

Best By Jan 16 2016

866213

3016SAFCLH

Best By Jan 16 2016

866213

3018SAFCLH

Best By Jan 18 2016

Bumble Bee Brand 5oz Chunk White Albacore in Water – 24 Count Case (Case UPC 8660000025)

Can Label UPC

Can Lot Code

Can Best Buy Code

866253

3017SA1CKP

Best By Jan 17 2016

866253

3017SA2CKP

Best By Jan 17 2016

866253

3017SA3CKP

Best By Jan 17 2016

866253

3017SADCKP

Best By Jan 17 2016

866253

3017SAECKP

Best By Jan 17 2016

866253

3017SAFCKP

Best By Jan 17 2016

Bumble Bee Brand 5oz Chunk Light Tuna in Water – 6 Count Case of 4-Pack Cluster (Case UPC 8660000736)

Cluster Pack UPC

Can Label UPC

Can Lot Code

Can Best Buy Code

8660000736

866203

3017SBACLP

Best By Jan 17 2016

8660000736

866203

3017SBBCLP

Best By Jan 17 2016

8660000736

866203

3017SBCCLP

Best By Jan 17 2016

8660000736

866203

3017SBDCLP

Best By Jan 17 2016

8660000736

866203

3017SBECLP

Best By Jan 17 2016

Bumble Bee Brand 5oz Chunk White Albacore in Water – 6 Count Case of 8-Pack Cluster (Case UPC 8660000775)

Cluster Pack UPC

Can Label UPC

Can Lot Code

Can Best Buy Code

8660000776

866253

3017SABCKP

Best By Jan 17 2016

8660000776

866253

3017SADCKP

Best By Jan 17 2016

Bumble Bee Brand 5oz Chunk White Albacore in Water – 6 Count Case of 8-Pack Cluster (Case UPCS 8660000776)

Cluster Pack UPC

Can Label UPC

Can Lot Code

Can Best Buy Code

8660000776

866253

3017SA3CKP

Best By Jan 17 2016

8660000776

866253

3017SA4CKP

Best By Jan 17 2016

8660000776

866253

3017SA5CKP

Best By Jan 17 2016

8660000776

866253

3017SAACKP

Best By Jan 17 2016

8660000776

866253

3017SACCKP

Best By Jan 17 2016

8660000776

866253

3017SB2CKP

Best By Jan 17 2016

These products were distributed for retail sale nationwide between January 17, 2013 and February 28, 2013.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discard the product by disposing in the garbage.

For any questions concerning this voluntary recall or reimbursement, consumers can contact Bumble Bee Consumer Affairs 24 hours a day at (800) 800-8572.

