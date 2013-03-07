× Bumble Bee tuna recall includes canned tuna

Bumble Bee Foods, LLC, has announced a voluntary recall on some 5-ounce Chunk White Albacore and Chunk Light Tuna canned tuna products because the cans do not meet the company’s standards for seal tightness.

Loose seals or seams could result in product contamination by spoilage, organisms or pathogens and could lead to illness if consumed.

There have been no reports to date of any illness associated with these products.

Products included in the recall:

Brunswick Brand 5oz Chunk Light Tuna in Water – 48 Count Case (Case UPC 6661332803)

Can Label UPC Can Lot Code Can Best Buy Code 6661332803 3018SB1CLP Best By Jan 18 2016 6661332803 3018SB2CLP Best By Jan 18 2016

Bumble Bee Brand 5oz Chunk Light Tuna in Water – 48 Count Case (Case UPC 8660000020)

Can Label UPC Can Lot Code Can Best Buy Code 866203 3016SBCCLP Best By Jan 16 2016 866203 3016SBDCLP Best By Jan 16 2016 866203 3016SBECLP Best By Jan 16 2016 866203 3017SB1CLP Best By Jan 17 2016 866203 3017SB3CLP Best By Jan 17 2016 866203 3017SB4CLP Best By Jan 17 2016 866203 3017SB5CLP Best By Jan 17 2016 866203 3017SB6CLP Best By Jan 17 2016 866203 3018SB2CLP Best By Jan 18 2016 866203 3018SB4CLP Best By Jan 18 2016 866203 3018SB5CLP Best By Jan 18 2016 866203 3018SBACLP Best By Jan 18 2016 866203 3018SBBCLP Best By Jan 18 2016 866203 3018SBCCLP Best By Jan 18 2016 866203 3018SBDCLP Best By Jan 18 2016 866203 3018SBECLP Best By Jan 18 2016

Bumble Bee Brand 5oz Chunk Light Tuna in Vegetable Oil – 48 Count Case (Case UPC 8660000021)

Can Label UPC Can Lot Code Can Best Buy Code 866213 3016SACCLH Best By Jan 16 2016 866213 3016SADCLH Best By Jan 16 2016 866213 3016SAECLH Best By Jan 16 2016 866213 3016SAFCLH Best By Jan 16 2016 866213 3018SAFCLH Best By Jan 18 2016

Bumble Bee Brand 5oz Chunk White Albacore in Water – 24 Count Case (Case UPC 8660000025)

Can Label UPC Can Lot Code Can Best Buy Code 866253 3017SA1CKP Best By Jan 17 2016 866253 3017SA2CKP Best By Jan 17 2016 866253 3017SA3CKP Best By Jan 17 2016 866253 3017SADCKP Best By Jan 17 2016 866253 3017SAECKP Best By Jan 17 2016 866253 3017SAFCKP Best By Jan 17 2016

Bumble Bee Brand 5oz Chunk Light Tuna in Water – 6 Count Case of 4-Pack Cluster (Case UPC 8660000736)

Cluster Pack UPC Can Label UPC Can Lot Code Can Best Buy Code 8660000736 866203 3017SBACLP Best By Jan 17 2016 8660000736 866203 3017SBBCLP Best By Jan 17 2016 8660000736 866203 3017SBCCLP Best By Jan 17 2016 8660000736 866203 3017SBDCLP Best By Jan 17 2016 8660000736 866203 3017SBECLP Best By Jan 17 2016

Bumble Bee Brand 5oz Chunk White Albacore in Water – 6 Count Case of 8-Pack Cluster (Case UPC 8660000775)

Cluster Pack UPC Can Label UPC Can Lot Code Can Best Buy Code 8660000776 866253 3017SABCKP Best By Jan 17 2016 8660000776 866253 3017SADCKP Best By Jan 17 2016

Bumble Bee Brand 5oz Chunk White Albacore in Water – 6 Count Case of 8-Pack Cluster (Case UPCS 8660000776)

Cluster Pack UPC Can Label UPC Can Lot Code Can Best Buy Code 8660000776 866253 3017SA3CKP Best By Jan 17 2016 8660000776 866253 3017SA4CKP Best By Jan 17 2016 8660000776 866253 3017SA5CKP Best By Jan 17 2016 8660000776 866253 3017SAACKP Best By Jan 17 2016 8660000776 866253 3017SACCKP Best By Jan 17 2016 8660000776 866253 3017SB2CKP Best By Jan 17 2016

These products were distributed for retail sale nationwide between January 17, 2013 and February 28, 2013.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discard the product by disposing in the garbage.

For any questions concerning this voluntary recall or reimbursement, consumers can contact Bumble Bee Consumer Affairs 24 hours a day at (800) 800-8572.