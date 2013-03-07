Bumble Bee tuna recall includes canned tuna
Bumble Bee Foods, LLC, has announced a voluntary recall on some 5-ounce Chunk White Albacore and Chunk Light Tuna canned tuna products because the cans do not meet the company’s standards for seal tightness.
Loose seals or seams could result in product contamination by spoilage, organisms or pathogens and could lead to illness if consumed.
There have been no reports to date of any illness associated with these products.
Products included in the recall:
Brunswick Brand 5oz Chunk Light Tuna in Water – 48 Count Case (Case UPC 6661332803)
|
Can Label UPC
|
Can Lot Code
|
Can Best Buy Code
|
6661332803
|
3018SB1CLP
|
Best By Jan 18 2016
|
6661332803
|
3018SB2CLP
|
Best By Jan 18 2016
Bumble Bee Brand 5oz Chunk Light Tuna in Water – 48 Count Case (Case UPC 8660000020)
|
Can Label UPC
|
Can Lot Code
|
Can Best Buy Code
|
866203
|
3016SBCCLP
|
Best By Jan 16 2016
|
866203
|
3016SBDCLP
|
Best By Jan 16 2016
|
866203
|
3016SBECLP
|
Best By Jan 16 2016
|
866203
|
3017SB1CLP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
|
866203
|
3017SB3CLP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
|
866203
|
3017SB4CLP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
|
866203
|
3017SB5CLP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
|
866203
|
3017SB6CLP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
|
866203
|
3018SB2CLP
|
Best By Jan 18 2016
|
866203
|
3018SB4CLP
|
Best By Jan 18 2016
|
866203
|
3018SB5CLP
|
Best By Jan 18 2016
|
866203
|
3018SBACLP
|
Best By Jan 18 2016
|
866203
|
3018SBBCLP
|
Best By Jan 18 2016
|
866203
|
3018SBCCLP
|
Best By Jan 18 2016
|
866203
|
3018SBDCLP
|
Best By Jan 18 2016
|
866203
|
3018SBECLP
|
Best By Jan 18 2016
Bumble Bee Brand 5oz Chunk Light Tuna in Vegetable Oil – 48 Count Case (Case UPC 8660000021)
|
Can Label UPC
|
Can Lot Code
|
Can Best Buy Code
|
866213
|
3016SACCLH
|
Best By Jan 16 2016
|
866213
|
3016SADCLH
|
Best By Jan 16 2016
|
866213
|
3016SAECLH
|
Best By Jan 16 2016
|
866213
|
3016SAFCLH
|
Best By Jan 16 2016
|
866213
|
3018SAFCLH
|
Best By Jan 18 2016
Bumble Bee Brand 5oz Chunk White Albacore in Water – 24 Count Case (Case UPC 8660000025)
|
Can Label UPC
|
Can Lot Code
|
Can Best Buy Code
|
866253
|
3017SA1CKP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
|
866253
|
3017SA2CKP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
|
866253
|
3017SA3CKP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
|
866253
|
3017SADCKP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
|
866253
|
3017SAECKP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
|
866253
|
3017SAFCKP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
Bumble Bee Brand 5oz Chunk Light Tuna in Water – 6 Count Case of 4-Pack Cluster (Case UPC 8660000736)
|
Cluster Pack UPC
|
Can Label UPC
|
Can Lot Code
|
Can Best Buy Code
|
8660000736
|
866203
|
3017SBACLP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
|
8660000736
|
866203
|
3017SBBCLP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
|
8660000736
|
866203
|
3017SBCCLP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
|
8660000736
|
866203
|
3017SBDCLP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
|
8660000736
|
866203
|
3017SBECLP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
Bumble Bee Brand 5oz Chunk White Albacore in Water – 6 Count Case of 8-Pack Cluster (Case UPC 8660000775)
|
Cluster Pack UPC
|
Can Label UPC
|
Can Lot Code
|
Can Best Buy Code
|
8660000776
|
866253
|
3017SABCKP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
|
8660000776
|
866253
|
3017SADCKP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
Bumble Bee Brand 5oz Chunk White Albacore in Water – 6 Count Case of 8-Pack Cluster (Case UPCS 8660000776)
|
Cluster Pack UPC
|
Can Label UPC
|
Can Lot Code
|
Can Best Buy Code
|
8660000776
|
866253
|
3017SA3CKP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
|
8660000776
|
866253
|
3017SA4CKP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
|
8660000776
|
866253
|
3017SA5CKP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
|
8660000776
|
866253
|
3017SAACKP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
|
8660000776
|
866253
|
3017SACCKP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
|
8660000776
|
866253
|
3017SB2CKP
|
Best By Jan 17 2016
These products were distributed for retail sale nationwide between January 17, 2013 and February 28, 2013.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discard the product by disposing in the garbage.
For any questions concerning this voluntary recall or reimbursement, consumers can contact Bumble Bee Consumer Affairs 24 hours a day at (800) 800-8572.