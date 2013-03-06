× Police: Woman shot, injured at hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said they are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot and injured at a Comfort Inn hotel Tuesday night in Greensboro.

Authorities said the shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. at 1103 Lanada Road.

The victim told officers she was with a male acquaintance who tried robbing her and he shot her when she fought back.

Police said a private vehicle took the victim to Wesley Long Community Hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect is described as a dark-complexioned black male with short dreadlocks, 5’11” to 6’0” with a skinny build and 24 to 26 years old.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.