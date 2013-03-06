Watch live: FOX8’s Daytona 500 special ‘Countdown to the 500’

Police: Woman shot, injured at hotel in Greensboro

Posted 7:28 am, March 6, 2013, by , Updated at 09:03AM, March 6, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said they are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot and injured at a Comfort Inn hotel Tuesday night in Greensboro.

Authorities said the shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. at 1103 Lanada Road.

The victim told officers she was with a male acquaintance who tried robbing her and he shot her when she fought back.

Police said a private vehicle took the victim to Wesley Long Community Hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect is described as a dark-complexioned black male with short dreadlocks, 5’11” to 6’0” with a skinny build and 24 to 26 years old.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.