× 60-year-old Burlington man arrested for growing marijuana

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 60-year-old Burlington man was arrested Friday in connection with a marijuana grow operation.

Deputies responded to 4849 Farm View Road after they received information about an alleged indoor marijuana grow operation.

Officers investigated the complaint and discovered marijuana plants growing in a two-story out building located on the property next to the home, along with growing equipment.

Officers seized 10.5 pounds of marijuana and other equipment.

Clyde Jeremy Allen, 60, was charged with various drug charges. He is being held in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond pending his first court appearance.