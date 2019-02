THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Officials said a pedestrian was killed while walking with traffic on the highway Friday night in Davidson County.

Highway Patrol officials said 37-year-old Jackie Harrison was hit around 6:30 p.m. on Old U.S. Hwy 64 East about seven and a half miles south of Thomasville.

Authorities said a car came up behind the victim and hit her.

Charges have not been filed. The investigation is ongoing.