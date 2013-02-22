× Frontier Airlines to end ‘seasonal service’ to Orlando on May 13

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Frontier Airlines has confirmed the airline will end its seasonal service to Orlando on May 13.

Frontier Airlines announced back in August the new nonstop service to Orlando (MCO). The airline initially announced three weekly nonstop flights, however that number was cut back to two weekly nonstop flights for April 2013.

Frontier Corporate Communications Program Manager Kate O’Malley confirmed to WGHP earlier this week the seasonal closure will take place on May 13.

“A return date has not yet been determined,” O’Malley said.

There is the possibility Frontier could return for seasonal service. PTI Marketing Representative Stephanie Freeman said it “may resume in the fall.”

Earlier this month, Frontier announced new nonstop service to Denver. Those flights will begin on May 1.