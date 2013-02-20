× NC woman accused of punching trooper in face

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An Asheville woman was arrested after authorities said she punched a Highway Patrol trooper in the face during a traffic stop.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported that Tiffany Dawn Pittman, 30, of Asheville is charged with assault on a government employee.

Authorities said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 240.

The suspect was also charged with resisting public officers, driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Pittman was placed in the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $5,200 bond and has court planned on Monday.

Source: The Asheville Citizen-Times.