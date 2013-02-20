Watch live: FOX8’s Daytona 500 special ‘Countdown to the 500’

NC woman accused of punching trooper in face

Posted 3:24 pm, February 20, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An Asheville woman was arrested after authorities said she punched a Highway Patrol trooper in the face during a traffic stop.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported that Tiffany Dawn Pittman, 30, of Asheville is charged with assault on a government employee.

Authorities said the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 240.

The suspect was also charged with resisting public officers, driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Pittman was placed in the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $5,200 bond and has court planned on Monday.

Source: The Asheville Citizen-Times.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.