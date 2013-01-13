8-year-old reunites siblings 65 years after being separated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An 8-year-old boy is being credited with reuniting a St. Louis County woman and her brother -- 65 years after they were separated.

Yahoo! News reported that Betty Billadeau, 70, and her younger brother, Clifford Boyson, were placed in separate Chicago foster homes as young children. She was 5 and he was 3.

Boyson lives in Davenport, Iowa, and says he had been searching for his sister for nearly six decades. So he asked his 8-year-old second-grade neighbor Eddie Hanzelin to try to find her on Facebook.

Once he found her, Eddie's father, Glenn Hanzelin, contacted Billadeau's daughter over Facebook to help arrange the reunion.

They reunited for the first time in six and a half decades on Saturday at a hotel near Boyson's home in Davenport, Iowa.

