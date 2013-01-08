× Student put in bad kid box, parents say

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The parents of a high school student in West Virginia say a teacher put their son, who has Asperger’s syndrome, in a box labeled “bad kid fort” because of his behavior.

Jeff and Dean Richards say the teacher “humiliated” their son, the Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports.

“Instead of sending him out of the room or any other myriad of options, she fashioned a large cardboard box and placed the box around his seat, completely enclosing him, in front of 30 of his peers,” Dean told the paper.

The 15-year-old, who has self-esteem issues, was left in the “bad kid fort” for 15 minutes.

According to the paper, the 15-year-old’s individual education plan outlines steps to take when his behavior is disruptive or unmanageable.

