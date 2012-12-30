Airline offers $12 flights

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A small airline is offering huge discounts over the next few days to help the Lebanon, N.H., airport qualify for more federal funding.

Cape Air is offering $12 tickets to passengers flying from Lebanon to either Boston or White Plains, N.Y., through Monday. The tickets include all fees, and the New York tickets include ground transportation from White Plains to Manhattan.

Airport manager Richard Dyment says the goal is to reach 10,000 departing passengers by the end of the year, which would boost the airport’s federal funding for safety projects and other projects from about $150,000 to $1 million.

Cape Air added additional flights for the promotion, many of which are already sold out.

Credit: The Associated Press.