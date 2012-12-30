Watch live: FOX8’s Daytona 500 special ‘Countdown to the 500’

Airline offers $12 flights

Posted 8:09 pm, December 30, 2012, by , Updated at 08:54PM, December 30, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — A small airline is offering huge discounts over the next few days to help the Lebanon, N.H., airport qualify for more federal funding.

Cape Air is offering $12 tickets to passengers flying from Lebanon to either Boston or White Plains, N.Y., through Monday. The tickets include all fees, and the New York tickets include ground transportation from White Plains to Manhattan.

Airport manager Richard Dyment says the goal is to reach 10,000 departing passengers by the end of the year, which would boost the airport’s federal funding for safety projects and other projects from about $150,000 to $1 million.

Cape Air added additional flights for the promotion, many of which are already sold out.

Credit: The Associated Press.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.