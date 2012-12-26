Watch live: FOX8’s Daytona 500 special ‘Countdown to the 500’

New county athletic director hired for Stokes County Schools

Posted 2:13 pm, December 26, 2012, by , Updated at 02:14PM, December 26, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — The Stokes County Board of Education hired Annette Johnson as the new county athletic director for Stokes County Schools on Thursday morning.

The Stokes News reported that Johnson served as the West Stokes athletic director for 30 years. She reportedly retired last June.

The paper reported that she will begin her position on Jan. 1.

“I’ll be there to help out when questions arise … I feel like I have a good working relationship with all of the schools,” said Johnson, according to the paper.

Read more: The Stokes News.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.