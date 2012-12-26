New county athletic director hired for Stokes County Schools

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — The Stokes County Board of Education hired Annette Johnson as the new county athletic director for Stokes County Schools on Thursday morning.

The Stokes News reported that Johnson served as the West Stokes athletic director for 30 years. She reportedly retired last June.

The paper reported that she will begin her position on Jan. 1.

“I’ll be there to help out when questions arise … I feel like I have a good working relationship with all of the schools,” said Johnson, according to the paper.

