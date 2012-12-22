× Greensboro police officers deliver toys to needy children

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nine Greensboro police officers served as Santa’s elves Saturday, delivering more than 3,000 toys to children in public housing.

The officers spent around four hours delivering the goods out of a large truck, including brand new bicycles.

The officers said it is nice to step in and help these neighborhoods, where they tend to get called to for different reasons.

Organizers said this is the fourth year they have taken the time to do this for the community.