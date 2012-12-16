× Marine in NC charged with killing fellow Marine

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a Marine at Camp Lejeune has been charged with murder in the off-base shooting death of a fellow Marine.

Jacksonville Police said 19-year-old Lance Cpl. Marcus Bo Hunt was arrested after another man was found shot in an apartment around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say as 21-year-old Randall Buford was shot once in the head. A motive for the killing has not been released.

Military officials say Hunt was a rifleman assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division. Information about Buford’s rank and assignment has not been released.

Hunt is being held in jail without bond. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney.

Credit: The Associated Press.