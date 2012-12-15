Officials: Pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police said a pedestrian was killed after being struck by an SUV Friday night near Okie Mountain Shopping Center in Asheboro.

Authorities said 47-year-old Asheboro resident Timothy Albert Morris died after being hit by a 1999 Isuzu around 7:30 p.m. on North Fayetteville Street near Woodcrest Road.

Morris walked in front of the vehicle headed north on North Fayetteville Street, according to Randolph EMS and Asheboro police.

Officials said he was taken to Randolph Hospital and pronounced dead.

Authorities said the driver of the SUV developed chest pains after the accident. He was taken to Randolph Hospital, treated and released.

Officials said the wreck is under investigation.