Maine man tells police prostitute owes him 10 more minutes

Posted 3:23 pm, December 8, 2012, by , Updated at 03:40PM, December 8, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Police say a man was arrested after he called them to complain that a prostitute hadn’t given him his money’s worth.

The Portsmouth Herald reported that 34-year old Scott Pipher was charged with engaging a prostitute after telling authorities his prostitute owed him another 10 minutes.

Police say the arrest also led to the arrests of two women believed to be prostitutes.

Officials say Pipher is scheduled to be arraigned next week in Maine District Court in Biddeford.

