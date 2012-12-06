Watch live: FOX8’s Daytona 500 special ‘Countdown to the 500’

Teen accused of calling in bomb threat at McMichael High School

Posted 10:03 am, December 6, 2012, by , Updated at 10:26AM, December 6, 2012
Travon Christopher Wilson (Mugshot provided by, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office)

MAYODAN, N.C. — Deputies in Rockingham County say they’ve charged a 17-year-old in connection with a bomb threat that targeted McMichael High School. 

According to deputies, Travon Christopher Wilson was arrested Monday. 

Deputies say the bomb threat was called in on Tuesday, Nov. 27. 

Students were “swiftly evacuated from the school after receiving the threat,” deputies said in a news release. 

No explosives were found during a “detailed search of the school,” deputies said. 

The suspect was placed in the Rockingham County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.  He has a court date set for Dec. 18. 

