NC House leader calls for special session over group home funding

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House Speaker Thom Tillis is calling on Gov. Beverly Perdue to call a special legislative session before the end of the year to fix a budget gap that could cause about 1,400 people with mental illnesses to lose their homes.

The crisis was triggered in July when the Republican-controlled legislature approved a one-word tweak to the state budget that excluded group homes from a nearly $40 million fund intended to cushion the effects of Medicaid eligibility changes for programs that provide services to the disabled.

Advocates for people with mental illness worry scores of group homes residents will be dumped on the streets in the middle of winter. GOP leaders and the Democratic governor had disagreed about how to solve the problem before a Jan. 1 deadline.

