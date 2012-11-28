Watch live: FOX8’s Daytona 500 special ‘Countdown to the 500’

Our Town: Burlington

Posted 11:55 am, November 28, 2012, by , Updated at 12:21PM, November 28, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

At one time, slavery was big business in North Carolina and other parts of the country.  A number of families built their wealth on slave labor.  Conditions for those enslaved weren't made equal.  There's a place in Alamance County where you and your family can visit to learn more about one slave.  While there you also see the items she used on a daily basis while serving one of the county's most notable families.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.