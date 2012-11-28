At one time, slavery was big business in North Carolina and other parts of the country. A number of families built their wealth on slave labor. Conditions for those enslaved weren't made equal. There's a place in Alamance County where you and your family can visit to learn more about one slave. While there you also see the items she used on a daily basis while serving one of the county's most notable families.
Our Town: Burlington
