New ministry opens in Alamance County

November 25, 2012
GRAHAM, N.C. — A new ministry that says it wants to serve the community in various ways has opened in Graham.

The Burlington Times-News reported that Dream Align Ministries plans to offer a food pantry, free clothes and tutoring and job resources.

“We’re a group of Christian believers that have gotten together to do what God calls us to do,” said Jesse London, one of the organization’s founders, according to the paper.

The group has reportedly done a school supply drive, a Halloween event and a Thanksgiving food event for 150 families.

