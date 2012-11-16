Davidson Co. residents still rebuilding homes 1 year after tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Residents are still working on rebuilding homes and lives one year after an EF-2 tornado ripped through a mobile home park near Thomasville.

A tree fell through John Kelly Parson's trailer, and a year later he still has a storage unit on his front lawn full of items he was able to salvage but hasn't figured out what to do with.

"I want it out of my yard. I'm tired of looking at it, because it reminds me of [the storm] all the time," Parson said.

He's still rebuilding his home and still holding on to pictures from last year that tell the story of destruction.

Part of that story includes his neighbor Perry Burkhart.

"It feels like it happened yesterday," Burkhart said. "I can still hear the wind roaring."

Burkhart's home was cracked and half, unable to be saved. He lost everything, including some of the security that comes with having a home.

"Every time the wind blows I look out my window wondering if it's going to happen again," Burkhart said.

Just across the woods, an improvised cross made of spare plywood hangs in front of Joseph Morgan's home.

Morgan's grandson Alex put it together and hung it up the day before the storm for the precise purpose of warding off a storm.

It doesn't look like much, but Morgan thinks it saved his life and those of his grandchildren.

"There's something to it," Morgan said. "That boy had the faith to put it up, and it protected us."

A few were hurt but no one was killed by the F2 tornado that swept through the AAA Mobile Home Park on Noahtown Road.