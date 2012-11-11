× Deputies: Three people shot and injured in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities said three people were found shot and injured at two different locations Sunday morning in Eden.

Deputies said two 27-year-old men were found with gunshot wounds around 3:32 a.m. at the Stoneybrook Apartment Complex at 128 Stoneybrook Drive.

Officials said they were shot in the breezeway of the apartment complex. Neither of the victims were listed as residents of the apartment.

Deputies said another shooting victim, a 41-year-old woman, was found at a home around 3:53 a.m. at 124 The Blvd.

Authorities said all three victims were taken to Moses Cone Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said they believe the shootings may be related or have resulted from some kind of altercation around 1 a.m. at Summers Bar in Eden.

Anyone with any information can call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or the Eden Police Department at (336) 623-9755.