SC man charged with DUI on stolen city tractor

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Conway man is charged with drunken driving on a stolen city tractor.

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reports that Timothy Lynn Bessent, 48, was charged Thursday with possession of stolen property. That’s in addition to a month-old driving under the influence charge.

Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins says a trooper stopped Bessent about 1:30 a.m. Oct. 3 driving a tractor near Interstate 95 in the Latta area. The tractor was towed to an impound lot in Florence.

Conway city workers discovered the tractor missing later that morning, but it took weeks for authorities to figure out its whereabouts. Meanwhile, Conway officials even offered a $1,000 reward for information about the stolen tractor.

Conway police are now investigating how Bessent came to be in possession of the tractor.

Credit: The Associated Press.