Va. reports long lines after polls close

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia election officials are reporting long lines in metropolitan areas following poll closings.

Polls in Virginia closed at 7 p.m., but those still in line at the time are still allowed to vote.

The Virginia State Board of Elections said Tuesday that it could take several hours after polls close for everyone to finish voting in areas like Richmond, Arlington and Virginia Beach. There were also long lines in Roanoke, Hampton and Fairfax County, among others.

The board agreed after the polls closed to delay releasing results until 8 p.m. because it wanted to ensure voters aren’t unduly influenced by preliminary results.

The board says it consulted with officials from the Republican and Democratic parties on the move.

