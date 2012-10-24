× Gunman kills 1 person in chapel of Ga. megachurch

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Police say a gunman opened fire inside the chapel of a Georgia megachurch, killing one person just south of Atlanta.

Fulton County Police Cpl. Kay Lester told The Associated Press that the suspect got away in a vehicle and was still at large after the Wednesday morning shooting at World Changers Church International in College Park.

Lester tells the AP that the wounded person was being taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died later.

World Changers Church International is one of the nation’s largest, and its website states that it serves nearly 30,000 members. The church is led by the Rev. Creflo Dollar, its founder and senior pastor. There was no indication that he was injured.

The church holds services Wednesday at 10 a.m. in its chapel.

Credit: The Associated Press.