Search of NC teens missing in SC moves inland

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The search for two North Carolina teens who went missing more than a week ago on the way to the beach is now focused inland.

The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reported Saturday that the search for 18-year-old Jake Ziegler and 17-year-old Ray Pierce is centered on the area near Interstate 77 in Fairfield County.

Authorities say Ziegler used his cell phone at the location to send a text message on Oct. 13 at about 2:45 a.m.

Dozens of volunteers are combing an area near Blythewood, about 25 miles north of Columbia.

Friends said the two high school seniors from Sherrills Ford, N.C., were headed to Myrtle Beach, S.C., but there is no evidence they ever arrived. Neither their cell phones nor their debit cards have been used since.

Credit: The Associated Press.