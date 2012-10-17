NLCS Game 3 delayed by rain in 7th, Cards lead 3-1

ST. LOUIS — Game 3 of the NL championship series is being delayed because of rain in the seventh inning with the St. Louis Cardinals leading San Francisco 3-1.

The game at Busch Stadium was stopped with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. An announcement was posted on the scoreboard saying a severe weather warning had been issued by the National Weather Service.

The Cardinals and Giants are tied at one game each.

Matt Carpenter hit a two-run homer off Giants ace Matt Cain in the third inning. Carpenter came into the game after Cardinals star Carlos Beltran left after the first inning because of a strained left knee.

This is the third game delayed by rain this postseason. Two games between the Yankees and Orioles in Baltimore were affected.

Source: The Associated Press

