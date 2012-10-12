Local businesses bring breast cancer awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several local businesses are teaming up this weekend for a day of health, safety awareness and breast cancer awareness through the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Tiger Rock Martial Arts in High Point is offering Women's Self-Defense courses, followed by health screenings and massages by its neighbor, HealthFirst of the Triad. At the same time proceeds from East Coast Wings and Grill will go toward Komen, as the restaurant serves up pink menu items.

The event is being held Saturday at Tiger Rock, located at 3755 Admiral Drive, High Point. The self defense classes run from 1-3 p.m., while the health screenings are from 2-4 p.m. The afternoon costs $10, with all proceeds going to Komen.

Nicole Ferguson gets in on the self-defense action, and talks to the businesses about what's in store Saturday.