Apple CEO apologizes for Apple Maps fiasco

Posted 9:52 am, September 28, 2012, by
This screenshot made on an iPad shows the new Apple Maps app released Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2012. The app replaces Google Maps with Apple's own application. Early upgraders are reporting that the new maps are less detailed, look weird and misplace landmarks. It's shaping up to be a rare setback for Apple. Photo: AP / AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook says the company is “extremely sorry” for the frustration that its maps application has caused and it’s doing everything it can to make it better.

Cook said in a letter posted online Friday that Apple “fell short” in its commitment to make the best possible products for its customers.

He recommends that people try alternatives by downloading competing map apps from the App Store while Apple works on its own maps products.

The Cupertino, Calif., company had released an update to its iPhone and iPad operating system last week that replaced Google Maps with Apple’s own maps application. But users complained that the new maps have fewer details, lack public transit directions and misplace landmarks, among other problems.

