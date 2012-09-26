United flight returns to NC after attendants’ tiff

Posted 4:44 pm, September 26, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A United Airlines flight bound for Chicago returned to Raleigh-Durham International Airport after two flight attendants got into what officials described as a squabble.

Airport spokeswoman Mindy Hamlin says Flight 1214 left RDU at 6 a.m. Hamlin said a call from the pilot to the tower at 6:40 a.m. suggested there had been an assault onboard. Raleigh-Durham police investigated the incident and determined that no assault had occurred.

No one was arrested. The flight was canceled, and passengers were placed on other flights.

There was no immediate comment from United Airlines.

Source: The Associated Press

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.