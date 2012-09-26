United flight returns to NC after attendants’ tiff

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A United Airlines flight bound for Chicago returned to Raleigh-Durham International Airport after two flight attendants got into what officials described as a squabble.

Airport spokeswoman Mindy Hamlin says Flight 1214 left RDU at 6 a.m. Hamlin said a call from the pilot to the tower at 6:40 a.m. suggested there had been an assault onboard. Raleigh-Durham police investigated the incident and determined that no assault had occurred.

No one was arrested. The flight was canceled, and passengers were placed on other flights.

There was no immediate comment from United Airlines.

Source: The Associated Press