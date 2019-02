Pumpkins of all sizes – from petite to prodigious – are the primary attraction each autumn for the Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival in downtown Elkin.

This year’s 17th annual festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 22, and promises plenty of plump produce.

Hours for the Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and there is no charge for admission. For more information, check out this site: www.YadkinValley.org