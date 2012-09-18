× Thomasville water rates could increase with pump station upgrades

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Residents in Thomasville could face higher water and sewer bills as the city reportedly considers more than $800,000 in proposed upgrades to an old pump station.

According to The Lexington Dispatch, an architecture firm recommended the upgrades for the East Davidson Pump Station, which was constructed in 1965.

Initially, the station was only purposed for an average flow of 500,000 gallons each day. The paper reported the upgrades would allow the station to handle about 3.1 million gallons each day.

The paper reported the pump station has caused “numerous” sanitary sewer overflows over recent years.

Source: The-Dispatch.com