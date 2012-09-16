Furor fades a year after military’s gay ban lifted

NEW YORK — It’s been a year now since the policy known as “don’t ask, don’t tell” was repealed, enabling gay and lesbian members of the U.S. military to serve openly.

The Pentagon said the repeal has gone smoothly, with no adverse effect on morale, unit cohesion, recruitment or military readiness.

Some critics persist with complaints that repeal has infringed on service members whose religious faiths condemn homosexuality. Instances of anti-gay harassment have not ended.

And activists are frustrated that gay and lesbian military families don’t yet enjoy the benefits and services extended to other military families.

Yet the clear consensus is that repeal has succeeded — producing far more joy and relief than dismay and indignation. The Pentagon credits rigorous training before repeal, and tough enforcement of new standards.

