Lexington man wins $1.2 million NC lottery

Posted 4:02 pm, September 15, 2012, by , Updated at 04:03PM, September 15, 2012
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Ronnie Cromer

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Lexington man said that he plans to pay off his parents’ mortgage after scratching off the top prize on his $2,500 a Week for Life ticket.

Ronnie Cromer, a machine operator at a manufacturing plant, and his mother learned of their big win sitting in the car outside the Pop Shoppe, on Main Street in Lexington, where he purchased the $5 ticket.

“My mom actually scratched the ticket,” Cromer said, according to a prepared statement. “I know everyone must have thought I was crazy because I started dancing right there in the parking lot.”

Officials said Cromer is the first player to claim a top prize in a series of four instant games offering the chance to win as much as $5,000 a week for life. The tickets went on sale Aug. 28 and are available for $1, $2, $5, and $10 per play.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.