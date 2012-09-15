× Lexington man wins $1.2 million NC lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Lexington man said that he plans to pay off his parents’ mortgage after scratching off the top prize on his $2,500 a Week for Life ticket.

Ronnie Cromer, a machine operator at a manufacturing plant, and his mother learned of their big win sitting in the car outside the Pop Shoppe, on Main Street in Lexington, where he purchased the $5 ticket.

“My mom actually scratched the ticket,” Cromer said, according to a prepared statement. “I know everyone must have thought I was crazy because I started dancing right there in the parking lot.”

Officials said Cromer is the first player to claim a top prize in a series of four instant games offering the chance to win as much as $5,000 a week for life. The tickets went on sale Aug. 28 and are available for $1, $2, $5, and $10 per play.