MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — An event encouraging people to shred their confidential papers is coming to Mocksville next week.

“Public Shred Day” is planned for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 862 Yadkinville Road.

Organizers said shredding will cost $5 per standard grocery-sized paper bag. Officials said the event will have a mobile truck called “The Beast” for shredding papers.