‘Green Mile’ actor Michael Clarke Duncan dead at 54

LOS ANGELES — Michael Clarke Duncan’s fiancee says the Oscar nominee for “The Green Mile” has died while being hospitalized following a July heart attack.

Publicist Joy Fehily released a statement from Clarke’s fiancée, the Rev. Omarosa Manigault, saying the 54-year-old actor died Monday morning in a Los Angeles hospital after nearly two months of treatment following the July 13 heart attack.

The 6-foot-5, 300 pound Duncan appeared in dozens of films, including such box office hits as “Armageddon,” ‘’Planet of the Apes” and “Kung Fu Panda,”

Duncan had a handful of minor roles before “The Green Mile” brought him an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor. The 1999 film, based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, starred Tom Hanks as a corrections officer at a penitentiary in the 1930s. Duncan played John Coffey, a convicted murderer.

