× Sword-wielding robber killed at Vegas Dairy Queen

LAS VEGAS — Police say a clerk at a Las Vegas Dairy Queen shot and killed a sword-wielding, masked man who tried to rob the restaurant.

Detectives say the suspect was shot twice and was lying just outside the doors when officers arrived around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect died at a hospital.

Metro Police Lt. Les Lane tells the Las Vegas-Journal the sword was at least three-feet long.

Authorities say the shooting appears to have been in self-defense but that detectives were investigating whether the gun used was properly registered.

They say ony two employees and no customers were present at the time of the shooting.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com