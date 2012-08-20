Sword-wielding robber killed at Vegas Dairy Queen

LAS VEGAS — Police say a clerk at a Las Vegas Dairy Queen shot and killed a sword-wielding, masked man who tried to rob the restaurant.

Detectives say the suspect was shot twice and was lying just outside the doors when officers arrived around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

The suspect died at a hospital.

Metro Police Lt. Les Lane tells the Las Vegas-Journal the sword was at least three-feet long.

Authorities say the shooting appears to have been in self-defense but that detectives were investigating whether the gun used was properly registered.

They say ony two employees and no customers were present at the time of the shooting.
