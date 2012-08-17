× Winston-Salem man facing federal drug charges linked to Ivy House case

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man facing federal drug charges has been linked in court papers to the co-owner of a local mental health and substance abuse treatment center, who is also facing federal drug charges.

Taj Wheeler, 39, was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute 100 grams of heroin. In a federal complaint, Winston-Salem police had followed Wheeler to a car-detailing business owned by James O’Brian Lackard, but police cut off surveillance because they feared that Lackard might see them.

Lackard co-owns Ivy House Center for Self-Sufficiency with his wife, Jenna Lackard, and is facing a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin.

Lackard and Wheeler were arrested Aug. 10, according to court documents.

It is unclear from the federal complaint whether Wheeler and Lackard are alleged to have done any criminal activity together.

Jenna Lackard, the executive director of the nonprofit agency, is not facing any criminal charges. She said Thursday that she will not make any comments on her agency or the criminal case against her husband throughout the process.

The nonprofit has an office at 301 N. Main St.

James Lackard was scheduled to appear in federal court Friday, but waived his right to a hearing that would have determined if he could be released on bond. He remains in federal custody without bond. His attorney, Bruce A. Lee, could not be reached for comment.

Also on Friday, after a hearing, a federal judge ordered Wheeler to remain in custody without bond.

The criminal allegations against Lackard have already resulted in problems for Ivy House, which the Lackards incorporated in 2007.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced Wednesday that Ivy House will no longer provide substance abuse and mental health treatment services for the county’s mental health court. Ivy House screened people referred to the court and helped ensure defendants got treatment.

CenterPoint Human Services, a Winston-Salem agency that oversees behavioral health services, will take over that role. CenterPoint officials announced Friday that they are terminating two contracts with Ivy House, including a $51,000 contract for Forsyth County’s mental-health court.

Ivy House also had a $136,244 contract with CenterPoint to provide substance-abuse intensive outpatient services.

Ivy House has had contracts with CenterPoint Human Services since Dec. 1, 2010. Ivy House is registered as a nonprofit with the Internal Revenue Service as a small nonprofit with income of less than $50,000 a year. Ivy House, though, has never filed the required yearly 990-N form with the IRS.

CenterPoint officials did not say why they were ending the contracts. Agency staff is now working to find other appropriate services within 30 days, officials said.

Ivy House’s future is unclear, since it no longer works through CenterPoint and for the mental health court. The nonprofit’s website says the agency offers DWI classes, assessments and treatments. The website says it provides “consumer-centered treatment for criminal justice-involved individuals with a mental illness and/or substance-abuse concerns who have inadequate supports to properly reintegrate into the community.”

In federal court Friday, Winston-Salem detective James Collins, who is a member of a federal task force, testified that investigators used a confidential informant who bought heroin from another man, Timothy Robinson, who got his supply from Wheeler. Robinson is not facing any federal charges in this case.

Collins testified that one person he questioned said he had supplied Wheeler with heroin since 2007. Wheeler also delivered 900 grams of heroin in May, Collins said.

Todd Smith, Wheeler’s attorney, said in court that Wheeler has a strong work history, has operated a T-shirt business and has a minor criminal record.

The criminal investigation into Lackard started two years ago when a highway trooper in Arizona stopped a truck towing a 2001 Ford Taurus, according to a federal complaint against Lackard. The truck belonged to Lackard and the trooper found 11 pounds of heroin in the Taurus.

In 1998, Lackard was sentenced to 52 months in federal prison on drug charges.

Federal drug enforcement agents used three confidential informants in alleging that Lackard paid for a shipment of heroin from Mexico, bought 6 kilograms of heroin between 2008 and May 2011 and sought to buy multiple kilograms of heroin for $40,000 to $55,000, the federal complaint said. He is also accused of meeting one of the informants numerous times at his detailing business and showing how to install hidden drug compartments in cars.

The complaint said that James and Jennifer Lackard own several properties in the area that federal authorities allege were vacant and that James Lackard used to stash illegal drugs or money.

Written by Michael Hewlett and originally published by The Winston-Salem Journal.