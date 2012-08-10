12-year-old Dobson boy faces charges after breaking into school

DOBSON, N.C. — A 12-year-old Dobson boy faces five juvenile charges after he allegedly broke into Rockford Elementary School Saturday evening.

Sheriff Graham Atkinson said police were alerted to the crime Monday morning when staff arrived at the school.

Police said the boy had thrown a rock through a window and was apparently inside the school “for several hours.”

“The alarm was not activated at the time,” according to Sheriff Atkinson.

The boy stole six Dell laptops, two dozen flash drives and $15-$20 from a teacher’s room. He also stole fire extinguishers from several school buses.

No damage was reported.

Atkinson said detectives were able to identify the boy on Monday and recovered five of the computers and 12 flash drives.

On Tuesday juvenile petitions were obtained for breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods, and breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, all felonies, and injury to real property.