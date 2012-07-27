House Call: Cord Blood Donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Through its partnership with Carolinas Cord Blood Bank (CCBB) program at Duke University Medical Center, Cone Health Women’s Hospital is offering families in the community a chance to donate their baby’s umbilical cord blood in order to potentially help save lives.

Cord blood is rich in the blood-forming cells that can be used in transplants for patients with leukemia, lymphoma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and many other life-threatening diseases. Through the program, blood from the umbilical cord is collected after the baby's birth and donated to a public cord blood bank.

More: PDF: Cord Blood Donations Information Sheet

Participating in CCBB comes at no cost to the family, and labor and delivery are not affected. The cord blood sample is not collected from the baby, only from the umbilical cord itself after he/she is born.

The samples collected go through stringent testing and screening before getting stored in the bank to ensure a high quality unit is being donated. By participating in the cord blood donation program at Women’s Hospital, families in the community may help save lives.

For those who are pregnant and interested in donating cord blood, discuss the options with your physician or midwife. You can receive further information about the CCBB program at Women’s Hospital by calling (336)832-4836 or visiting http://www.conehealth.com/CordBloodProgram or www.marrow.org/cord.

Spokesperson Background:

Melinda Morton is the phlebotomy manager at Cone Health Women’s Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital. She also oversees Women’s Hospital’s partnership with Carolina’s Cord Blood Bank program at Duke University Medical Center. Melinda received her Bachelor of Science in biology and genetics from N.C. State University in 1991, while also receiving a degree in medical technology through an NCSU partnership program with Moses Cone Hospital in 1993. She also earned her Master’s degree in healthcare administration from Pfeiffer University in 2010.