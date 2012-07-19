Lowe’s to fill 175 full-time positions in Wilkesboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. – A national home improvement chain will hire more than 100 full-time workers at its customer support center in Wilkesboro.

On Thursday, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. announced it plans to hire 175 full-time positions at its customer support center.

“That means a lot to us,“ said Wilkesboro resident Regina Griffith who says many people she know out of work have been struggling.

“It’s hard and their unemployment has run out and they have no other means,” said Griffith.

Selina Crase who says the new jobs will be a big relief for people like her fiance’ who has been looking for work for years.

“He even put in for Lowes and they weren’t hiring at the time so hopefully now he can go put in and they can actually hire him,” Crase said.

A job fair for those interested in the new positions will be held at the John A. Walker Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. on July 24.

The call center has grown from about 350 jobs in Jan. 2010 and currently has more than 900 employees. After the company fills upcoming positions the center expects to employ 1,100 staff by 2013.

“We’re focused on bringing in more great people who are dedicated to quality service and helping Lowe’s meet the rapidly changing expectations of customers,” said Don Easterling, vice president of the Lowe’s Contact Center.

In North Carolina alone the company operates 112 stores and employs more than 23,000 people.

For a position listing or to complete an application visit Lowes.com/Careers.